Facebook for Android update adds faster photo loads, voice messaging

Voice messaging "for when you want to say more"

Facebook has updated its native app for Android, bringing a couple of new features and improvements to the photo viewing experience.

The social network claims that photos will load faster in the new version of the app, launched on Friday, so depending on your device and connection speed, you should see a boost.

The Facebook 2.1 update, available from the Google Play store now, will also allow Android users to send voice messages, a feature previously limited to the Facebook Messenger app.

Finally, the update expands options for sharing content. As well as posting updates to their own Timeline, users can now share to Groups, friends' Timelines and to Pages they have Liked.

Going native

The update follows the last major update, just over a month ago, which rebooted the app with Facebook's own native code, bringing much faster performance than its HTML5-based predecessor.

The company has promised to update its mobile apps every 4-8 weeks as it seeks to capitalise on the ever-growing number of users doing most of their browsing through smartphones and tablets.