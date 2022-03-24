Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a massive 1TB storage to launch on March 28

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra with a 1TB storage option will soon launch in India. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced on Twitter the variant will be up for grabs on Samsung Live on March 28.

Currently, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with Samsung bundling the Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price. The latest variant goes head-to-head with Apple which offers the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the same storage options.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has been redesigned to integrate the S-Pen from the Note series which has been finally removed from Samsung’s product line. Many Note enthusiasts were upset with the company’s announcement that they would no longer launch any more Note devices. Instead, Samsung has merged the Note and the flagship Galaxy S series to launch the S22 Ultra.

Here is everything you need to know to get your hands on the 1TB S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB pricing and availability

Samsung has announced that the S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be available for pre-booking exclusively through a Samsung.com Live event on March 28 at 6 PM.

Get ready to meet the all-new epic standard with 1TB storage! Deep-dive into the Samsung exclusive #GalaxyS22 Ultra, 1TB and get access to exclusive offers like never before. Block your calendar for March 28th at 6pm https://t.co/OiEzF8ydLA. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/6at6sf9b17March 23, 2022 See more

The online-only variant will be priced at Rs 1,34,999. Samsung is expected to continue providing the Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price to buyers. The announcement also mentions that additional offers would be available during the live event, however, there are no details at this point.

It is unclear if this is a limited period offer that the company or if the variants make their official launch on March 28. At present, the S22 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512 GB storage variants that retail at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999 respectively.

Who is the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant for?

While a terabyte of storage on a phone might be overkill for many, however, smartphone users nowadays find it more convenient to carry all their photos and videos saved locally in their internal storage. Things could get really frustrating if someone runs out of space to carry all those media files.

Being one of the best media consumption devices, many users can also watch all of their favourite shows and movies offline while on the move. It also helps gamers install all their favourite titles without worrying about deleting other apps or files to make more storage.

As future software updates arrive, the extra storage will also ensure that you are not required to clear any more internal storage for temporary system files.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s latest flagship offering. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and sees the return of the S-Pen integrated into the chassis of the smartphone like the classic Note series smartphones. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ 120 Hz adaptive display and, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses that have 3X and 10X optical zoom. The selfie camera is a wide-angle 40-megapixel shooter.