Samsung Galaxy S11 could get a significant power boost

The Samsung Galaxy S11 could be the first handset to benefit from the South Korean firm's latest announcement; mass production of the industry's first 12Gb LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM, which is super-fast memory for premium smartphones.

While that's a real mouthful, simply put it means better smartphone performance for the next generation of devices.

Samsung claims its new RAM is "1.3 times faster than the mobile memory (LPDDR4X) that is found in most of today's high-end smartphones."

The new DRAM will be combined into 12GB RAM packages which will apparently be able to transfer 44 GB of data, or about 12 full-HD (3.7GB-sized) movies, in one second.

Made for 5G and AI

Samsung also notes that its new RAM is also optimized for 5G and AI, so unsurprisingly its future handsets will be 5G-enabled. Shocker.

This announcement confirms that Samsung will continue to offer a 12GB of RAM configuration option in future handsets, something we've already seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and something we fully expect to see in the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

However, the Note 10 may arrive too early to feature the latest RAM, with mass production of the memory only set to start at the end of July. The handset is due to be announced on August 7 - which makes the RAM a more likely candidate for the Galaxy S11 in 2020.