Samsung Galaxy M32 specs leak suggests it will feature a MediaTek chipset

It was previously revealed that Samsung is set to launch a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone soon. The company launched the 5G version of the Galaxy M32 last year and now leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is a phone that’s completely different and probably a better phone than the Galaxy A32 5G.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 was announced back in February and now the company has officially revealed the renders of the smartphone on its press website. Following this tipster, Ishan Agarwal has leaked the specs of the smartphone.

Exclusive: Full Specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 (Renders were revealed officially, not this)- 6.4" FHD+ Infinity-U AMOLED Display- Mediatek Helio G85- 48+8+5+5MP Main, 20MP Front Camera- 9mm, 196g- 6,000mAHFore more & Please Link:https://t.co/FMOzhwETsR pic.twitter.com/PcJNxFk9G9June 10, 2021 See more

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G: Leaked specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is set to feature MediaTek Helio G85 chipset according to the leak which is built on a 12nm fabrication process and has two Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will apparently come with a Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone will be made available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variants. It will also come with options for expandable storage via a microSD card slot onboard, supporting card up to 1TB. In terms of software, it will run on Android 11 OS with One UI on top.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP (F1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will use a 20MP (f/2.2) sensor on the front. The Galaxy M32 is set to come with a large 6,000mAh battery. In terms of colour options, the Galaxy M32 will have two, Black and Blue.

The renders shared by Samsung shows that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch and a square rear quad-camera module with the LED flash just below it. The camera module houses four sensors, which seems in line with the camera specs leak. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also visible with a vertically striped back panel.

Source: 91mobiles