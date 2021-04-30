Samsung Galaxy M32 4G specifications leaked on Geekbench

Samsung launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy A32 last year and now the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is set to launch soon. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is a phone that’s completely different to (and arguably better than) the Galaxy A32 5G.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 was announced back in February and the details of the smartphone have now leaked onto Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Leaked specs

According to a Mysmartprice report, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 in the Geekbench listing has the model number SM-M325FV. It is set to run Android 11 out of the box as we had expected.

The phone comes with a “Titan Marmot” motherboard, which is the codename for the MediaTek Helio G80 chip and has 6GB RAM. The device scored 361 on the Geekbench Single-Core test and 1254 on the Multi-Core test.

But besides that, the rest of the specifications were already specified by Samsung when they announced the phone on their website. It could feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy A32 5G has an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a lower resolution.

You also get a different camera setup here, with the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G having a 64MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 5MP f/2.4 macro one, and a 5MP f/2.4 depth snapper. Most of that is the same as the 5G model, but that has a 48MP main camera. You also get more megapixels in the front-facing camera of the Galaxy A32 4G, at 20MP rather than 13MP.

Besides this the smartphone is set to come with 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It will have an on-display fingerprint sensor for security. Memory options will include 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options that will be expandable via MicroSD. The colour options would include Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome White.