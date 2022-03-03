Samsung Galaxy M32 5G might run on the Snapdragon 750G processor

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has been making headlines for the last two months, and now the smartphone has appeared on the Google Play console database. Previously, the device was spotted on NBTC, Bluetooth SIG, and FCC, along with Geekbench listing. Furthermore, the latest listing of the smartphone has given us a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications from the upcoming Samsung device.

A report by MySmartPrice said that the Google Play Console listing of the device has revealed that it carries SM-M236B model number. The same was confirmed in the NBTC listing of the device that appeared yesterday. The smartphone is said to get an FHD+ display with 1080x2408 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M23 rumoured specifications

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G will most probably be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that supports 5G connectivity. The processor also has 2 x Kryo 560 cores and 6 x 560 cores. The processor is built on an 8nm fabrication process along with an X52 modem.

Apart from that, the smartphone will have an Adreno 619 graphics processing unit. The smartphone is said to have 6GB RAM, and it is expected to get 128GB onboard storage.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G will run on the Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI on top. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will get 25W fast charging support.

There is no other leak available on the internet that could tell more about the specifications of the smartphone. However, speculations are that we will get to know more about the smartphone as soon as the launch approaches. Considering the processor, the smartphone seems to compete with other devices that feature the same chipset like Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE.

Out of which, Samsung Galaxy A52 has a quad rear camera setup with 64MP primary snapper, 32MP selfie shooter, 6GB RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. It clearly suggests that Samsung has to offer top-notch specifications in Galaxy M23 5G to outclass the mentioned devices.

