Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench - key specifications revealed

While Samsung Galaxy M33 is making headlines due to its imminent India launch, another device by the brand, Samsung Galaxy F23, has been spotted on Geekbench, and some of the key specifications of the handset have been revealed. The smartphone carries the model number SM-E236B.

A wild rumor suggests that it can be rebranded in some markets as the Samsung Galaxy M23. As for the Geekbench listing, the device scored around 640 points in the single-core test and 1820 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also suggests that the device may be based on the latest Android 12 operating system.

It has been mentioned in the listing that Galaxy F23 will have an octa-core Qualcomm processor depicted with a codename 'lito'. Here, it can be figured out that the smartphone will most likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor as it has the same codename. Previously, it has also been confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S22 could also get a Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung Galaxy F23 leaked specifications

Apart from the processor and operating system, a thing or two regarding the device's specifications have also been revealed. Samsung Galaxy F23 could include the Adreno 619 GPU for better gaming performance. The listing also suggests that the device may have 6GB RAM. However, speculations are that the device might also get other RAM variants in the country.

Until now, a limited amount of information regarding the device is available online because this is its first appearance. More details regarding the device are expected in the upcoming months as soon as it comes close to launch.

Its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy F22, was also rebranded in some regions as the Samsung Galaxy M22. This hits that the upcoming F series device by Samsung could also go official as M23 in some parts.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F22 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and is based on the Android 11 operating system.

It has two variants, including 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Other features of the smartphone are a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP front camera, 1TB expandable storage, 6000mAh battery, etc.

