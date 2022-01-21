Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch likely by end-February

Audio player loading…

Samsung's return to the budget smartphone segment will get another boost as the company is preparing to launch the Galaxy M33 5G as the next addition to the sub-Rs.15,000 segment by end-February.

Prolific leaker Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @StuffListings on Twitter shared an update via the microblogging platform that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G should launch in India towards the end of February. Of course, the leaker claimed that this will happen only "if things go as per plans."

The handset, which entered the assembly line at Samsung's Greater Noida plant in India last month, was spotted on BIS listings with the model number SM-M336BU/DS with last two alphabets indicating a dual SIM option. The device also appeared on Geekbench listings, scoring 726 points in single core and 1830 in multi-core tests.

For now, there is nothing much by way of leaks around the design, though it is safe to assume that the Galaxy M33 5G would replicate the look and feel of its immediate predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G which launched in June of 2021.

Based on various leaks and information available from listing websites, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G may arrive with 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. Of course, we expect some level of upgrade on this front, given that Samsung seems to be pitching it ahead of the current model.

From our perspective, a higher refresh rate AMOLED panel could work well for this device, given that Samsung has been making a concerted effort to win back some of the ground it lost to cheaper Chinese handsets in this high volume segment.

The handset would be powered by the Exynos 1200 5G processor and will operate on Samsung's OneUI 4.0 skin based on the Android 12 operating system. The device will include 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G may flaunt a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 5MP shooter and a 2MP shooter. We may see a 13MP sensor for video calls and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appears to inherit the massive 6000mAh battery from its predecessor. We believe that the company should add 25W fast-charging support as an out-of-the-box solution if it truly hopes to sell the upcoming handset as an upgrade to its existing model, which incidentally retails at Rs. 14,999.

