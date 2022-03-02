Samsung Galaxy A13 4G support page goes live in India - launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Samsung is prepping up to launch multiple budget smartphones in the global and Indian markets. The brand is expected to launch Galaxy A23 4G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy F23 5G, and Galaxy A13 4G in the first half of 2022.

A recent report published by MySmartPrice said that both Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M23 5G have made an appearance online on the NBTC and Samsung Support websites in various countries.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G carries the model number SM-A135F/DS, and the Galaxy M23 5G carries the model number SM-M236B/DS. The support page of Samsung Galaxy A13 went live in India, Switzerland, Russia, and UK. On the other hand, the support page for Samsung Galaxy M23 went live in Russia and the UK.

Both the listings from the Samsung Support page and even NBTC don't reveal any specifications of the devices. However, in the past, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G was listed on Geekbench, from where we got to know a thing or two about the device.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G could get a plastic build with IPS LCD display. The smartphone will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. It will also have 3GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone will operate on the Samsung OneUI 4 based on the Android 12 operating system. Expectations are that the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery that will support 15W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB RAM. Speculations are that it will get multiple storage options. In this device, we can also expect an AMOLED display.

The smartphone will operate on the Android 12 operating system. As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding both smartphones. We can see more details regarding the devices as soon as the launch approaches.

