Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 to arrive in India by February

In November last, we had reported about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G as well as the Galaxy A13 5G handsets. Now a tipster claims that both smartphones will arrive in India by February, as the Korean tech giant makes a concerted effort to compete with the Chinese brands in the country.

The leak from tipster Mukul Sharma, which appeared 91Mobiles suggests that both the handsets would launch in India during February with the leaker also indicating a possible price point for the mid-segment device. We had also confirmed that a 4G version of the Galaxy A13 was being manufactured in India.

Previous leaks from Onleaks had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G would go official in January, arriving in two color options and carrying a quad-camera setup with a waterdrop notch display up front for the selfie shooter. As for the Galaxy A13 5G, it is being pitched as the cheapest handset with 5G capabilities.

The article quotes the tipster to indicate that Samsung would launch both handsets in India, though there is no clarity whether these appear on the same day. We know that there is also a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 in the works, but information about its arrival alongside the 5G version is also unavailable at this time.

Indications are that both the devices would be onboarded into Samsung's marketing calendar in India once their 2022 flagship series - the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup goes official.

We know that the Galaxy A33 5G is a direct successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52, a handset launched early in 2021. And as was the case with its predecessor, this one too would lands in the mid-tier segment. The tipster also indicates that given this scenario, the new device wouldn't cost significantly higher than its predecessor. In which case, we can predict that the Galaxy A33 5G could cost around Rs.25,000.

Samsung is continuing to bring top-end features into the lower end devices to outsmart the Chinese phone makers. It did so with the Galaxy A73 that arrived with a 108 MP primary camera and is bringing a 50MP one on the Galaxy A13 5G handset. The handset is a director successor of the Galaxy A12.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch flat display with an Infinity-U punch hole design for the selfie camera. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear though information around their specifications is still a mystery. The home screen could a Super AMOKED display with full high definition.

The handset is said to measure 159.7x74x8.1mm and is 9.7mm thick. The color options include Light Blue and Orange apart from the traditional black and white. The two colors mentioned above appear to be still in the realm of rumours, though we do know that its predecessor did appear in those hues.

Coming to the Galaxy A13 5G, the device could arrive with a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD screen bearing a teardrop notch in the middle. It could get the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood that may be paired with 4GB and 6GB RAMs tied to 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging.

