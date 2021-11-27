Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to arrive early in 2022 - production of 4G variant gets underway at India factory

Samsung began upping the ante against its Chinese competitors in the mid-range smartphones segment with game-changing features such as a 108MP camera on the Galaxy A73. Now, it is following suit in the budget devices with a 50MP shooter on its Galaxy A13 5G handset. Reports say the 5G and 4G variants of this device may be on the shelves early in 2022.

The Korean electronics giant had launched its budget Galaxy A12 last November and followed it up with the Galaxy A13, which could well be the cheapest device from the brand that offers 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, a report on 91Mobiles claimed that the Galaxy A13 4G variant device was under production at Samsung's factory in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks)

An earlier report in the Korean publication The Elec had provided details of the camera units on the Galaxy A13. It claimed a 50MP wide-angle main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP telephone in addition to a 2MP bokeh camera - all clubbed into the camera setup on the rear. It gets an 8MP selfie camera in front.

Readers would recall that the Samsung Galaxy A12, the immediate predecessor of the upcoming device, had sported a 48MP main camera, and was ranked seventh in terms of global shipment during the first quarter of 2021.

Design specifications available via online leaks from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with Zouton said the device will have a plastic back cover with a glossy finish and a quad-camera setup. The Galaxy A13 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom.

Further, the device could arrive with a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD screen bearing a teardrop notch in the middle. It could get the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood that may be paired with 4GB and 6GB RAMs tied to 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device could be powered by a 5,000mAh batter that supports 25W fast-charging.

