So what if the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is just a Galaxy Note?

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has been in the news for some time – especially as we draw closer to the launch quite a few theories are getting confirmed.

We now have a report that suggests a variant of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone may come with 1TB of onboard storage, while the other reports have more or less given us a fair idea about the design and specs of the phone.

While these leaks will continue to flow till the time the phone launches – probably in February- we’ve just got a confirmation of sorts when it comes to the most important aspect of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We had heard numerous rumours that the phone might borrow a lot from the now-cancelled Note lineup. However, the latest leaked image – seemingly from some marketing document – shows the phone and its trusted aide S Pen in its full glory.

Previous leaks showed the phone in black, white, dark red, and green colour variants, however, this bronze-like Turkish Rose variant is sort of a personal favourite right now.

To recall, the folks at LetsGoDigital had also shown off the design and this colour variant in one of the leaks earlier – including the dual-toned Galaxy S22 as well.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely gorgeous

A lot has already been written about the design and the expected innards of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, hence we’re probably not going through all of them again.

To quickly summarize the key specs, the phone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, though in some markets it will come with an in-house chipset that will be launched soon. It will come with a truckload of RAM and internal storage, a top-of-the-line curved display panel coupled with the S Pen which has a fan base of its own.

Its design probably is the most striking feature on its own. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that came with a massive camera island, the S22 Ultra might have a minimal rear panel design. In fact, all the rear panel has is the camera setup, flash and Samsung branding.

The fact that this phone might not have any fancy design, over the top branding and muted colours might work in its favour. That said, design is a subjective thing and there might be some users who prefer the design that Samsung used in the predecessor, however, we personally liked it and hopefully get to see the phone in person soon.

