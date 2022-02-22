Samsung Galaxy A23 4G variant could get Snapdragon 680 SoC, quad rear camera setup

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy A23 has been making the headlines for a few days. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Previously, the device was also spotted on the Geekbench database. Speculations are that the device will soon make its debut in both the global and the Indian market.

To put a stamp on the imminent launch, the smartphone also got a support page on the official website of Samsung. The device carries the model number SM-A235F. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G was spotted on the Russian website of Samsung.

The Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the smartphone will support Bluetooth 5.0. Both the listings don't reveal any detailed specifications of the device. However, the Geekbench listing of the smartphone revealed a few key specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G's design and renders have been revealed via popular tipster OnLeaks. The smartphone could come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD waterdrop notch display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. In another report, it was mentioned that the 5G variant of the device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G may flaunt a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth snapper. For security purposes, the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Now, it has been suggested that the Galaxy A23 5G will come with a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Chances are that the 4G variant will also have a similar battery and charging capacity. Nonetheless, we can also see a better charging capacity in the 4G variant of the device.

Furthermore, we can assume with the specifications that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. As of now, only limited details regarding the specifications and features of Galaxy A23 4G have been revealed. We can expect more details to surface online in the upcoming days.

