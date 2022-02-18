Samsung Galaxy A13 4G could be priced around Rs 15,000

Audio player loading…

Samsung is prepping up to launch a new budget smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, in India soon. The 5G variant of the device was rolled out in December 2021. In a report published by Appuals, the specifications, pricing, and color variants of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed.

The smartphone could get multiple RAM and storage variants, including 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and the 4GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage. The report suggested that the 3GB RAM variant of the device will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,265, the 4GB RAM variant will be priced around Rs 16,984.

The high-end variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for Rs 18,704. However, we can see tweaked prices of the device at the time of launch as nothing has been officially confirmed by Samsung until now. Apart from that, the smartphone may be shipped in three different color variants - light blue, black, and white.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will most probably get an Exynos 850 chipset. It might have 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. Previous leaks suggested that the smartphone could operate on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone may draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+IPS LCD display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It operates on the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it has a 5MP basic level camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery along with 15W charging support. For security purposes, Galaxy A13 4G will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram