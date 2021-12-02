Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with 50MP sensor, 90Hz display goes official

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has finally gone official after months of speculations. The smartphone has been launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung in the US. It has arrived at the time when the rumors on its 4G variant are still making rounds on the internet.

It is good to see Samsung upgrading its budget portfolio against the next wave of phones from its Chinese competitors. Its latest budget offering has a 50MP snapper on the back and 5G as some of its key identifiers. It gets a 90Hz display and a massive 5000mAh battery as well.

Price and availability

The price of the Galaxy A13 5G is set at $249 (approx. Rs. 18,745) for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available for purchase through AT&T starting December 3rd.

Customers can also get the Galaxy A13 5G for $6.95 per month on a three-year installment plan from AT&T. The phone is expected to go on sale via T-Mobile in January.

It is currently unknown when the smartphone will make its way to India. However, what we do know is that the 4G variant of the device is being manufactured in the country at Samsung's NOIDA facility.

Galaxy A13 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD Plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a v-shaped notch with thick bezels on the bottom. It gets triple rear cameras, where the primary snapper is 50MP followed by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 5MP camera housed inside the v-shaped notch.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A13 5G gets the MediaTek 700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. The phone gets 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The phone runs One UI 3.0 on top of Android 11.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G Sub 6 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

