Samsung Galaxy A13 4G variant's images leaked online

In spite of their considerable impact in the mid-range and premium smartphones segment, Samsung never sidelines the budget devices. A few days ago, rumors suggested that the company is working on the Galaxy A13 smartphone that will have both 4G and 5G variants. Now, renders of the 4G variant have surfaced online.

As reported by 91Mobiles , the leaked live images of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G shows us the smartphone's back panel. There are five slots, four of which could be for the rear camera set-up and the fifth for the LED flash.

The A13 LTE branding can also be spotted on the rear panel image. The color of the rear panel appears to be grey. Expectations are that the device can get more color options at the time of official launch.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The smartphone will get a polycarbonate rear panel and a quad rear camera set up. In addition, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and a speaker grille could be placed at the bottom.

The volume rocker and power button could be placed at the right edge. The specifications of the device have not been revealed in any leaks yet. However, in a previous leak, some key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G were tipped online.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may pack a 6.48-inch Infinity-V display with FHD+ resolution. It will operate on the Android 11 based Samsung OneUI Core 3.1. Leaks suggest that the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage of the device could be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G might feature a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 50MP primary snapper . The details regarding the ultra-wide-angle snapper and macro snapper are a bit sketchy. The device may sport an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor can also be a part of the device. The smartphone may include a 5000mAh battery that will most probably support 25W fast charging. Other features that can be seen in the Galaxy A13 5G are USB Type-C, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, etc.