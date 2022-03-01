Samsung Galaxy F23 could be a sub Rs 20,000 phone with AMOLED display

Audio player loading…

A new budget smartphone by Samsung, Galaxy F23 5G, is on the way to get launched in India. The smartphone made its first appearance on the official website of Samsung India. In a recent development, a report published by the Times of India suggests that the smartphone could hit the Indian market as early as the second week of March.

Speculations are that the smartphone will pack a Snapdragon 700 series processor with 5G connectivity support. Galaxy F23 is going to be the first F series smartphone that will be launched this year. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, which will put it in direct competition with Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 9 Pro, etc.

Samsung Galaxy F23 rumored specifications

The Samsung galaxy F23 5G may come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. We can also see a lower refresh rate considering the price point of the device. The smartphone is said to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and it will run on the Android 12 operating system. It will have 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F23 might rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter and two other sensors. At the front, we can see a 13MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the device will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery that may support fast charging. Until now, only this much information regarding the device is available online. Readers have to wait for a while to know more about the smartphone.

One thing which we are sure of is that the smartphone will be an upgrade over its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy F22, which came with a Super AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with features like a 48MP primary shooter, quad rear camera setup, 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, etc.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram