Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could be powered by the Exynos 1200 processor

Samsung Galaxy A53 has recently appeared on the Google Play Console listing that tipped a few key specifications and features of the device. The smartphone was previously spotted on Geekbench listing a couple of months followed by TENAA and 3C listing.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, it has been mentioned that the smartphone will be powered by an Exynos Chipset. That would be a major step as the device's predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A52 has a Snapdragon 720G processor.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Considering what the rumours have to say, Samsung is all set to drop four Galaxy A series devices this year, including Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A73 5G. The Geekbench listing of the device suggested that it will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. However, the latest listing has a different story to tell.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the device will have FHD+ resolutions consisting of 1080x2400 pixels. According to the Google Play Console listing, the smartphone will have a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage.

Additionally, we can also see an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone might operate Samsung One UI 4.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. At the front, the device will have a punch-hole display for the placement of the front camera.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Rumours suggest that the device will be powered by Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC. The chipset has two high-end cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex A54 efficiency cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. It will be paired with Mali G68 GPU.

In terms of optics, the smartphone may sport a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary shooter. Other camera specifications of the device are unknown at this point in time. The smartphone could also have a 12MP front sensor for selfies and video calls. It may draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

