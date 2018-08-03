Samsung Duo wireless charger accidentally leaked by Amazon

Rumors have been swirling ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 launch about a wireless charging pad known as the Duo, and now Amazon has all but confirmed this unreleased product.

As the name should imply, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is capable of charging two devices simultaneously , whether that’s the upcoming Note 9 and Galaxy Watch , or a pair of older mobile devices like the wireless charging-capable Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S9 .

In a press preview event attended by Gizmodo , Amazon put a device on display that looks identical to the current leaked image of the Duo, although it was labelled here as the Samsung Qi Pad (2018) and its associated QR code linked to Samsung’s standard single charging pad .

From the rear, you can see the Duo's USB-C connection. [Image by Sam Rutherford, Gizmodo] (Image credit: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo))

What appears to be the Samsung Duo has a single USB-C connection and twin indicator lights to show each device’s charging status.

One half of the unit retains the same angular disc design of the original Samsung Qi Pad, which presumably was intended to be displayed here instead of the Duo.

Gizmodo found the device to have an input rating of 12V and 2.1A but, apart from that, there were few details on show. If you’re keen to check out more images, head over to Sam Rutherford’s article on Gizmodo.

We expect all will be revealed when the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is revealed on August 9, so stay tuned for all the juicy Galaxy news.