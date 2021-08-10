Samsung announces new 5nm processor for wearables

South Korean electronics major Samsung Electronics has announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920, that integrates an LTE modem and is the first in the industry to be built with an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process.

It is said to offer powerful and efficient performance that next-generation wearable devices demand.

Samsung will use this in its upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch that will sport a new unified wearable platform that the company has built together with Google.

Will give future wearables more responsive user experience

The new processor has two ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 graphics processing unit that improves CPU performance around 20%.

With upgraded cores and improved performance, the Exynos W920 can enable faster application launches and more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on a device’s qHD (960×540) display, Samsung said.

The Exynos W920 also features a low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, that reduces power consumption under always-on-display mode for wearable devices, is embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem, and supports a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 to better track speed, distance and locations.

Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying: “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE.”

The Exynos W920 also allows smartwatches to house large batteries and apply sleeker designs for their smart watches.