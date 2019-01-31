Ruark’s R5 Hi-Fi Music System promises superior sound and sophisticated design

British audio company Ruark has launched its latest product, the R5 High Fidelity Music System, in an effort to appeal to music and design enthusiasts alike.

Designed to act as an all-in-one music system, the Ruark R5 features a multi-format CD player, DAB/FM and internet radio tuners, as well as support for aptX HD Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi streaming. You can even hook it up to your turntable thanks to a dedicated RIAA turntable input, or charge your devices using the USB playback/charging port.

Like previous Ruark devices, the top of the music system features a ‘Rotodial’ controller, which allows you to control playback. It also features an remote control that’s identical to the inbuilt Rotodia controller, so you can control your music without having to get out of your seat. you don’t even have to point the remote at the system as it works via radio communication.

You can control the R5 uses Ruark’s ‘LINK’ app, which is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

Style and substance

The Ruark R5 promises to deliver a fantastic level of audio quality, thanks to Class A-B amplifiers in a 2:1 stereo configuration. The speakers use a neodymium magnet system – that's the most powerful naturally occurring magnet in the world - allowing for potent drivers that displace a large volume of air when they vibrate. This means the R5 should deliver powerful bass frequencies, particular when coupled with the systems built in long-throw subwoofer.

The cabinet that houses all this audio tech is similarly designed to provide a high level of sound quality, having been specially tuned and damped. It’s not all about the audio though; thanks to its gently curved shaped and fabric grille, the R5 has a mid-century quality to it that should look super stylish in the home.

It comes in two finishes, a ‘Rich Walnut’ wood design or a more modern-looking ‘Soft Grey’ lacquer (both look great, but we like the look of the wood/fabric combination best). There’s no word yet on an official release date, but Ruark says the R5 will be available to buy in the next few months for £999 (around $1300 / AU$1800 based on current conversion rates.)