Confirmed: Realme Book laptop to launch on August 18 in India

The Realme Book Slim is the company’s first laptop that promises to “check all the boxes”. It will make its global debut in India next week.

The Realme Book laptop will be unveiled on August 18 at 12.30 pm — alongside the Realme GT series of smartphones. This will be a continuation of the brand’s 1+5+T AIoT product strategy with the phone being at the centre of the experience, followed by other connected devices.

Launching on 18 August at 12:30PM IST.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed many of the key features and specifications of the Realme Book Slim laptop. For starters, it will have a very sleek profile with a lightweight metal body and will come in three colours: silver, blue and apricot.

On the inside, it will be powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 16GB of RAM, though there are likely to be slightly lower-specced variants as well, at cheaper prices. Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics will also make the cut.

According to the brand, the Realme Book Slim will have the best display on a laptop in its segment. It will be a 14-inch 3:2 screen with a 2K resolution (2160 x 1440), slim bezels and 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The webcam will reside in the top bezel.

(Image credit: Realme)

The only red flag that we foresee for now is its port selection — two USB Type-C ports, one full-sized USB and a 3.5mm audio jack might not be enough for all users. Thankfully, the charging will take place over the Type-C port, so that will be one less cable to worry about.

The Realme Book battery capacity will be around 54Wh, suggests another leak. We also expect to see fast charging on the laptop. Some teasers also mentioned magnetic wireless charging but that remains unconfirmed.

The Realme Book laptop price in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.