Realme Book laptop’s sleek design and colours revealed

The Realme Book laptop unveiling might be a few more weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped the brand and its executives from sharing images of the notebook or talking about what it will offer. In the latest episode, we get a glimpse of its side profile and colour variants.

In June, Realme announced its intention to enter the laptop segment of India, which was later confirmed to be called the Realme Book. One of its key talking points will be its design and how thick it will be — thin enough to fit in an A4 envelope.

Today, we got a closer look at what the Realme Book looks like. For starters, it will be available in at least two colourways, viz. blue and silver. The design seems to be rather minimal with a brushed metallic finish on the lid with just a Realme logo on the side. Looking at this teaser, we should hear more about Realme’s laptop foray in the 28th episode of #AskMadhav .

The other person is seen holding an open Realme Book, revealing a very slim profile for the base as well as the top. The right side has a full-sized USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a previous image revealed two Type-C ports on the left. It also seems that the hinge will be able to open all the way up to 180-degrees, allowing for more flexibility in different settings.

A few days ago, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the Realme Book will have a tall 3:2 screen instead of the standard 16:9 aspect ratio that is usually seen on laptops in this segment. Along with a premium metallic body and slim profile, it looks like Realme is looking to bring many high-end elements to the affordable laptop space.

There was also a mention of an audio-tuning partnership but details remain scarce on that front. One of the more interesting bits is the fact that the Realme Book might support magnetic wireless charging at 65W, which is a feature that has never been seen on a laptop before.