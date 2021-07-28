Realme MagDart will wirelessly charge laptops and tablets too

Last year, Apple showed us its idea of a modular magnetic connection with the introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone 12. While it remains restricted to charging for now, Apple suggested that it will be a new way for its ecosystem products to interface with each other. It looks like Realme will beat it to the punch in bringing practical magnetic wireless charging to various categories of products with the launch of MagDart next week.

Set to be unveiled alongside the Realme Flash smartphone on August 3, MagDart is Realme’s version of an interoperable magnetic wireless charging accessory that can directly attach to the back of a phone and start delivering power. Two different sized chargers were already unveiled — a sleek puck-shaped attachment and a larger cube-shaped one with an internal fan, with the latter said to be capable of charging that will “exceed 15W” thanks to better thermal management.

[Exclusive] Looks like Realme is going all in when it comes to MagDartMagDart charging technology will be available for all category devices and Realme's looking forward to democratizing MagDart techHere's an exclusive image of what all MagDart will be able to pull off#MagDart https://t.co/KnLJ2I4qq4 pic.twitter.com/WiVTTB7pn8July 28, 2021 See more

It now seems like MagDart will be far cooler than expected, as a new third form factor of the wireless charger will also be available, capable of acting as a charging pad as well as a magnetic charger. Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflitings exclusively revealed schematics of the new charger and the unique use cases enabled by it.

As seen in this official-looking image, there will be a MagDart charging pad that can wireless charge phones, wearables, earphones and other accessories when placed on the mat. Interestingly, the entire charger can seemingly be attached to larger devices such as laptops and tablets too, making it a legitimate universal charger.

This also seems to be the first time that a laptop will support wireless charging of this nature. It’s unclear if the upcoming Realme Book laptop and Realme Pad tablet will support MagDart, or if it is for future products.

(Image credit: Realme)

While magnetic wireless charging is far more practical than conventional wireless charging in terms of usability, there are likely to be some trade-offs. For example, wireless charging has historically happened only via glass or plastic panels, but most premium laptops and tablets are made of metal for better durability.

There are a lot more questions that we do not currently have answers for, but we won’t have to wait long to learn about them. Mark your calendars for August 3, where Realme will showcase MagDart and hopefully talk about its implications on future products.