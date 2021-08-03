Realme Book to be powered by an 11th gen Intel chipset

The Realme Book laptop will be with us very soon, and it will be an interesting machine for its segment. In the latest development, we learn about the processor at its heart.

A Realme executive took to Twitter to share a screenshot from the laptop, revealing some of its key specifications. It confirms that the Realme Book will be powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, running at 2.4GHz.

I got my hands on something cool that @realmeIndia has been working on. (Perks of being in the system 😉)We are going to launch this product with the latest and best 11th Gen i5 processor soon.I am in awe and I think you will love it too.Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/FUtmX4ooGhAugust 2, 2021 See more

This is a quad-core platform with eight threads and is based on Intel’s latest Tiger Lake architecture — a range of 10nm chips meant for thin and light laptops. The 1135G7 is the best i5 chipset in the series with 8MB of cache and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It’s unclear what TDP the CPU will be running at though, but it does have a boost frequency of 4.2GHz. Till now, this chipset has only been seen on premium laptops, so it remains to be seen if Realme can actually bring it to a lower price point.

More importantly, there’s a chance that the Realme Book could be the cheapest Intel Evo-certified laptop in India. For the uninitiated, Intel Evo is a program where OEMs work closely with the chipset maker to have their laptops certified and verified on parameters such as performance, battery life, connectivity, responsiveness and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities.

(Image credit: Madhav Sheth/Twitter)

Apart from this, we also know that the Realme Book will come with a tall 3:2 display spanning approximately 13.3-inches with a webcam on the top and slim bezels on the side. Along with that it will have a very sleek profile and will come in silver and blue colourways. Port selection includes two USB Type-C ports, one full-sized USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Another development revealed that Realme is working on a laptop that will support magnetic wireless charging at 65W, so there’s a chance we could see that unique feature on the Realme Book too. MagDart will be detailed later today — and where we could hear more about the charging specifications of the laptop at the same event.