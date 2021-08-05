Realme Book could be the first laptop with wireless charging

The Realme Book laptop might be a month away, but that hasn’t stopped the company from making big claims and dropping big hints. The newest one in the stream might be the most exciting one yet — support for MagDart wireless charging.

Realme unveiled MagDart earlier this week as its next generation of charging technology. It includes chargers of various form factors and output levels which can be attached to devices such as phones and tablets to wireless charge them. It solves two of the most glaring problems that current wireless charging options face: slow speed and worse usability.

#MagDart X #realmeBook! What do you think about wireless charging for laptops and would you like to see this in the future? We at #realme would like to know your opinions, as it helps us provide you with the best of tech.

In a new tweet, CEO Madhav Sheth explored the idea of offering MagDart on the Realme Book, asking for use cases and what it should enable in the future. While there was no explicit mention of what if the upcoming laptop will support the new wireless charging standard, it would be unlikely for an executive to talk about it if it weren’t going to make an appearance soon.

Recently, we also saw patent diagrams of a large Realme wireless charging pad, which will not only charge phones and accessories but also laptops by magnetically attaching to the bottom of it. This would allow users to continue using their laptop while it’s charging sans the hassles of cables. It would also free up the ports for other peripherals.

So while MagDart on laptops was expected, we didn't think it would make it to a product so soon.

[Exclusive] Looks like Realme is going all in when it comes to MagDartMagDart charging technology will be available for all category devices and Realme's looking forward to democratizing MagDart techHere's an exclusive image of what all MagDart will be able to pull off#MagDart

Notably, all the other charging solutions were shown off at the MadDart keynote, except the charging pad accessory. Realme might have done that to let it shine at the Realme Book launch, as it will be the first of its kind.

The Realme Book is likely to launch in September, just days after the Realme GT series comes to India . We already know that it will be available in two variants, with one of them being powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It will have a tall 3:2 display which Realme claims will be the best in its segment, along with audio that will use expertise from a “popular brand”. It will be quite sleek with a metal body that will be available in three colours .