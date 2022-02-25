Ramany vs Ramany 3.0: Yesteryear Tamil serial returns as web series

Audio player loading…

Ramany vs Ramany, from the production house of legendary Tamil director K Balachander, used to be one of the real comedic soaps in Tamil television. The popular 'serial', chronicling every-day amusing byplay between a husband and wife, has had two seasons before on TV. Now, it is going to be back for its third installment as a web series on the Aha Tamil platform.

It will begin to stream on the OTT platform from March 4. And the makers have decided to release one episode per week.

The trailer of the new series has arrived, and some of the old faces are making a come back in this family entertainer of a bumbling husband and a control-freak of a wife.

The series is directed by Naga, and produced by Kavithalayaa Productions.

Hero from second season, heroine from first season

The first season of Ramany vs Ramany ran for 25 episodes on Sun TV in 1998, and it featured Vasuki Anand and Prithviraj as husband and wife, both named Ramany. The second season had a run of 51 episodes and it was aired on Raj TV in 2001. The second season had Ram G and Devadarshini, playing the same-named eponymous Ramany and Ramany.

As it happens, Vasuki from the first season and Ram from the second season will be paired as the Ramanys in the third season. That sounds interesting, actually.

Ponni Suresh and Param Ganesh will play the daughter and son respectively the comic couple.

Going by the trailer, the couple, who started as newly-married in the first season, have obviously gotten older and now have grown-up children. The intrusive children now add to the fun quotient of the series.

The first two seasons dealt with every-day situations and dolloped them with mirth. This too is no different, but being a web series, some of the situations seem slightly bolder (within the context of franchise). Of course, it is not in the league of no-holds-barred Hindi series. Good to know, Ramany and Ramany continue to remain agreeably conservative even in these times.

