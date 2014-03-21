The Moto 360's round face may feature an OLED sapphire screen

Apple's iWatch may not be the only wearable sporting sapphire glass. Motorola's new wearable, the Moto 360, could also be getting the premium scratch-resistant material.

Unnamed sources speaking with G for Games says that Moto 360 could employ a sapphire glass face. Thus far, only Apple has shown any visible interest in cutting precious jewels into screens for future products like the iPhone 6 and iWatch.

That's not all. Motorola's wearable could also include an OLED display. Unlike a traditional LED screen, organic diodes use virtually no energy to display blacks, making them deeper and potentially improving battery life significantly.

The Moto 360 made a big impression as one of the best looking smartwatch yet. Adding in premium material such as sapphire glass and OLED would put the Moto 360 in a league of its own.

Inducting wireless charging

The same source also reconfirmed the smartwatch could feature induction wireless charging. Wireless charging capability has been seen on a multitude of Android devices including the Nexus 5 and Nexus 7, but this would be a first for a wearable gadget.

As we noted from a previous panel on wearable tech, one of the first hurdles for new users is actually remembering to charge the device. The ability to simply set your watch on a charging stand could be the most sensible solution yet.