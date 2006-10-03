Digital Music Award winners announced

Pop star Lily Allen won the best pop artist prize at last night's BT Digital Music Awards ceremony, with rock band Muse taking home two trophies.

The rockers' fansite was named best unofficial music site and the band was also awarded the gong for best rock artist.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke also won two awards: best use of mobile and best artist campaign for his solo album The Eraser.

The Streets' Mike Skinner won best blog, while the award for best artist promotion went to the White Stripes for their Denial Twist project.

Peter Gabriel was presented with the Pioneer Award for his contribution to digital sales over the years.

Last.fm - the UK site that tracks your musical tastes, finds similar users and builds you a personalised radio station - won best music community at last night's ceremony in London.

Online vote

Members of the public had a say on who won 13 of the 19 awards, with 500,000 people voting online. A panel of six judges chose the remaining award winners.

The Digital Music Awards have become increasingly popular as more bands and artists rely on the internet and mobile phones to promote themselves.

Lily Allen had some 40,000 so-called 'friends' on the networking site Myspace before her first single was even released. MySpace won the award for best innovation at the awards, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 on October 21. Anna Lagerkvist