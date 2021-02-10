Poco M3 sells 150,000 units in first sale - next one due on February 16

Poco M3 recently launched in India and went for sale on Flipkart on February 9. And with the conclusion of that sale, the company has announced that it apparently sold 150,000 units in the first day. It has also announced that the next sale is set for February 16.

The Poco M3 starts at Rs 10,999. During the sale, users can also avail Rs 1,000 off with card offers which make is one of the most powerful budget phones in recent times.

The Poco M3 was launched on February 2, 2020, in India as the successor to the Poco M2. The Poco M3 in India is a bumped up to the version of the global Poco M3. The only change comes in terms of 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB of RAM on the global model.

The Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage and Rs 11,999 for 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both variants come with 6GB of RAM. Colour options include Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3: Specifications

Starting off with the design, the Poco M3 a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. The Poco M3 back panel comes with the top one-third consisting of a black glass “visor” which houses the cameras and a bold-coloured plastic back all-around with a faux leather finish.

It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display with Widevine L1 certification. Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB. On to the optics, the Poco M3 comes with a 48MP primary sensor f/1.79 aperture which is followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. The selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch.

Lastly, the Poco M3 packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.