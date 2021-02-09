Poco M3 goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Poco M3 will go on sale in India at 12 noon today on Flipkart. This is the phone's first sale after it was launched in India a week back. The Poco M3 starts at Rs 10,999. During the sale, you can also avail Rs 1,000 off with card offers which make is one of the most powerful budget phones in recent times.

The Poco M3 was launched on February 2, 2020, in India as the successor to the Poco M2. The Poco M3 in India is a bumped up to the version of the global Poco M3. The only change comes in terms of 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB of RAM on the global model.

Poco M3 price in India

sale at 12 noon on feb 9 Check out Poco M3 on Flipkart 6+64GB: Rs 10,999| 6+128GB: Rs 11,999 10% upto Rs.1000 Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit CardsView Deal

The Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage and Rs 11,999 for 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both variants come with 6GB of RAM. Colour options include Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 specifications

(Image credit: Poco)

Starting off with the design, the Poco M3 a unique dual-tone finish with a rectangular block which sports the triple camera module and Poco branding. The Poco M3 back panel comes with the top one-third consisting of a black glass “visor” which houses the cameras and a bold-coloured plastic back all-around with a faux leather finish.

It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display with Widevine L1 certification. Under the hood, the Poco M3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB. On to the optics, the Poco M3 comes with a 48MP primary sensor f/1.79 aperture which is followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. The selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch.

Lastly, the Poco M3 packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, R blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Processor: Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 662 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2)

64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) Display: 6.53-inch LCD

6.53-inch LCD Software: MIUI 12, Android 10

MIUI 12, Android 10 Camera: 48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Selfie camera: 8MP

8MP Audio: Dual stereo speakers, headphone jack

Dual stereo speakers, headphone jack Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging (USB Type-C)

18W fast charging (USB Type-C) Security: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted)

Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted) Weight: 197 grams

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!