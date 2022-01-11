Playgo Dualpods launch in India - pricing, specifications, and availability

Audio player loading…

Homegrown brands are doing well in the TWS market. Brands like Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt have maintained dominance with continuous launches of smartwatches, neckbands and TWS earbuds. Another Indian player, Play, has rolled out Playgo Dualpods in India.

For starters, the Playgo Dualpods comes with high sensitivity dual drivers and Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR). The Dualpods come integrated with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) to provide users reverb and thump and high sensitivity while listening to music with a high-bass audio experience.

Playgo Dualpods pricing and availability

Playgo Dualpods are available in India at a price of Rs 1,799. The dualpods can be purchased from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The device ships in different colors - Galaxy Black, Teal Green, and Space Grey.

Playgo Dualpods are available in India at a price of Rs 1,799.

Playgo Dualpods specifications

Playgo Dualpods has an in-ear design that fits comfortably in the ear, and the sound drivers of the device provide an enhanced experience. The dualpods sport a premium grade microphone that delivers clear voice input and output while calling. The device supports voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

In addition, it supports v5.1 Bluetooth to connect with smartphones within seconds. As claimed by the company, dualpods can connect with a smartphone even at a distance of 10 metres. Other features offered in the dualpods are rejected and accept calls, control volume with touch controls. The device comes with protected water and dust with IPX4 certification.

Competition

Playgo Dualpods will have close competition with TWS earbuds available in a price range of Rs 2,000. Recently, Nokia has also launched new TWS earbuds, Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, that are also available at a price of Rs 2.799 with features like 36 hours of music playback, 6mm audio drivers, etc.

In addition, the Playgo Dualpods will have a face-off with Boat Airdopes 601 ANC TWS. The Airdopes can go on for an hour with just a five-minute charge. It is going to be a tough journey for Play to make an impact in the Indian market.

