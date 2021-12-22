Good news for TWS brands in India: More people planning to buy new devices

Audio player loading…

Are the majority of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) users in India not happy with their current devices? It is a question that begs asking as half of the current TWS users (50%) in India plan to buy their next TWS device in a year or less, according to Counterpoint Research survey.

Interestingly, the survey also said that the average selling price (ASP) of India’s TWS market will rise to the Rs 5,000-Rs10,000 price band. Currently, it is inclined towards the budget segment. India is already seeing good numbers in TWS market in recent times.

That more people are planning to buy new TWS devices and in a higher price band is indeed good news for the various TWS brands.

Demand for TWS devices to sustain

Key elements in TWS purchase (Image credit: Counterpoint Reserach)

Battery life, sound clarity and voice quality are, not surprisingly, the top three factors that will decide the respondents' next TWS purchase, the survey said. Further, TWS in the hearables segment is gaining more traction. Around 60% of the current TWS users, the survey said, plan to stick to TWS for their next hearable purchase.

The pandemic and the resultant work and study from home culture ensured that hearable devices, like TWS, had a good market. The survey numbers indicate that the market will continue to get good support even after the pandemic.

According to Counterpoint’s India Hearables (TWS) Shipment Tracker, India saw TWS shipment of 7.9 million units in Q3 2021. Research Analyst Arushi Chawla said, “The popularity of TWS is growing swiftly. This study also reveals insights on the TWS design preference and outlook towards Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and health and fitness features in a TWS device.”

boAt, JBL drive the competition

In terms of brands, about 60% of the current TWS users prefer boAt for their next TWS purchase. "boAt is followed by JBL, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple. boAt’s popularity continues to grow – from 28% of the respondents currently using boAt TWS earbuds to 58% of the respondents preferring it as their next purchase," the survey said.

JBL’s TWS devices appear to be climbing up the ladder in market share – from less than 10% of respondents using JBL currently to more than 40% preferring it for the next purchase.

Senior Analyst Pavel Naiya said, “Price always plays a key role in finalizing a purchase, especially in a segment that holds a lot of scope to expand and innovate. The Rs 5,000 and above price band currently contributes 27% share to the TWS market. But it will have a stronger grip in future as about 40% of the respondents are planning to purchase their next device from the same price band.”

The study, with 1027 respondents, was conducted in India using an online survey panel of a heterogeneous group of TWS users.

