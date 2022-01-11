Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds launched in India - pricing, specs, and more

Audio player loading…

Nokia is eagerly looking to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of new line up of smartphones. Reports also suggested that the brand is also interested in rolling out some audio accessories for smartphones, including wired earphones and TWS earbuds. The HMD sub-brand has now unveiled two new audio accessories in India - Nokia Wired Buds and Nokia Lite Earbuds.

It would be quite interesting to see how Nokia manages to meets the competition from other prominent ones like Boat, Noise, OnePlus, etc. The debut of Nokia is not a surprise as a lot of smartphone producing companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and others have already jumped into the market and are delivering new products at regular intervals.

Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds pricing and availability

Nokia Lite Earbuds are available in the market at a price of Rs 2,799, and the Wired Buds by the brand can be purchased at a price of Rs 299. Users can purchase both products from the official website of Nokia. The company has also mentioned that the buds will be available at offline retail stores and popular e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Check out Nokia Lite Earbuds Bh-205 at Nokia Store Check out Nokia Lite Earbuds Bh-205 at Nokia Store Price: Rs 2,799

Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds specifications

The Nokia Lite Earbuds pack 6mm audio drivers for an enhanced music experience. As claimed by the company, these earbuds offer 36 hours of music playback. On a single charge, the earbuds can go on for 6 hours. The time is further increased by 30 hours with the case.

They come equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for connecting with devices. These earbuds offer touch controls for tasks like playing music, making or receiving calls, and supporting Siri, Alexa, and Google Voice Assistant.

Talking about the Nokia Wired Buds, they consist of 10mm drivers and offer passive noise isolation. The mic provided in the earphones makes sure that you get a clear voice while making calls. For the user's comfort, these wired buds come with a non-tangle soft cable, a 135-degree audio jack, and a cable clip for the stability and restriction of disturbance on the receiver's end on a call.

