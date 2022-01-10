Boat launches Airdopes 601 ANC TWS in India - pricing, specs, and availability

Audio player loading…

Boat has stayed on top of the Indian wearables market, having rolled out the Boat Rockers 330 Pro neckband-style earphones last month. The company, shifted focus to smartwatches over the last quarter as compared to earpieces, is now back with the Boat Airdopes 601 truly wireless stereo earbuds.

The Airdopes 601 TWS earbuds is the first from the brand to sport the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. The hybrid ANC offered in the earbuds suppresses the background noises up to 33dB for a high-quality audio experience. In addition, they also offer Google Voice Assistant support and fast pairing.

Boat Airdopes 601 pricing, availability

Boat Airdopes 601 ANC earbuds can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 3,999. You can also get them from the official website of Boat.

What we didn't quite figure out is why the device is listed with a retail price of Rs.9,990, with a legend that one is getting a 60% discount (see image below). Does this mean the prices could be going up in the foreseeable future?

As of now, the earbuds are being shipped in two different colors - Purity White and Black.

(Image credit: Boat India Website)

Boat Airdopes 601: specifications, availability, price

Check out the Boat Airdopes 601 ANC at Flipkart Check out the Boat Airdopes 601 ANC at Flipkart Price: Rs 3,999

The Boat Airdopes 601 ANC sport 10mm drivers and six in-built microphones. Hybrid Active Noise Collection (ANC) to the extent of 33dB that blocks all the environmental noise and provides top-notch audio quality.

Four microphones offered in the device are based on the ENx technology to provide a clear voice while calling, and the other two work to suppress outside noise. The earbuds have an IPX4 certification for water and sweat resistance.

As claimed by the company, Boat Airdopes 601 ANC can go on for around 4.5 hours when Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned on, and they can last for an hour more if the ANC is turned off. The Airdopes 601's case offers an additional battery life of 22 hours. The earbuds can provide 60 minutes of playback in just five minutes charge. Connectivity options include USB Type-C charging port and Bluetooth v5.0.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram