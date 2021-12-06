Boat Rockerz 330 Pro with 60-hour playback, IPX5 rating goes official

Boat, the Indian-based consumer electronics brand, has launched yet another affordable neckband-style earphone in India. The new earphone is dubbed the Rockerz 330 Pro and it brings some enhancements over the standard BoAt Rockerz 330 while retaining a few features including IPX5 and fast-charging.

BoAt says its new earphones hold 60-hour battery backup, this is a huge bump up over the 30-hour playback that the standard version was rated to deliver. However, the earphones continue to feature fast charging, but this time, the company claims 10 minutes of charge offer a playtime of up to 20 hours. As per BoAt, this is possible courtesy of its ASAP Fast Charge technology.

The earphones continue to feature IPX5 water and dust resistance. However, for connectivity, the Pro model gets the latest Bluetooth wireless version 5.2 to offer a faster connection. According to BoAt, the Rockerz 330 Pro earphones support dual-pairing, which means a user can connect two earphones to a single source and listen to the same track.

Under the hood, the BoAt Rockerz 330 Pro gets 10mm, large drivers, for clear sound. BoAt touts that together with its Signature Sound tech, the earphones offer deep bass without any distortion. The Rockerz 330 Pro earphones have been launched in association with the Indian hip hop music artist, AP Dhillon, highlighting the aspect that the earphones have been tuned to offer deeper bass and sound.

(Image credit: BoAt)

Speaking of the design, the neckband earphones are ergonomically designed to offer prolonged wearing comfort. The company is also offering a braided cable option in the earphones in the form of Rockerz 333 Pro. The earphones arrive as a completely different offering from but it packs the same features as the Rockerz 330 Pro.

BoAt offers Rockerz 330 Pro in many color options - Active Black, Navy Blue, Teal Green, Raging Red, and Blazing Yellow.

BoAt Rockerz 330 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,499 and available on all major e-commerce platforms and the company’s official website. The price of Rockerz 333 Pro braided earphones listed on the official website is Rs. 2,990. It will be available in black, blue, and red color options.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram