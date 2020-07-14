Play Go T44 TWS with IPX4 rating launched for Rs 2,999

Play, an India based accessory maker, has announced its newest audio product in India dubbed the Play Go T44. It is also the company’s first truly wireless earbuds.

Currently, the company is selling a couple of neckbands and noise cancellation headphones in the audio segment. In addition, it also sells two fitness bands and a smartwatch, all priced under Rs 3,500. With Play Go T44 TWS the company is entering the already crowded sub Rs 5,000 TWS market.

Play Go T44 specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Play) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Play)

The Play Go T44 comes in a half in-ear style with stem design. It comes in a carry case that doubles up as a battery pack. It is available in Black and White colour options and is also IPX4 rated against sweat and rain. Each earbud weighs just 3.5 grams.

It features a 10mm drivers with enhanced bass and loudness or as teh company calls EBEL (Enhanced Bass Extra Loud). For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10-meter range. On a single charge, the buds last up to 4 hours and with the included case, you get up to 20 hours of playback. For charging, it uses a Type-C interface, which is a bonus considering the price point. The case houses a LED light that indicates the battery status of the earbuds. It also comes with a built-in microphone which allows you to take calls.

And, lastly, for controls, it houses capacitive touch controls. A long-press rejects the calls or controls music and double-tap can be used to answer calls or pause/play music. Track change also works by a simple double-tap of the buds. Triple tap will launch the Google assistant.

Pricing and availability

The Play Go T44 TWS is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on Amazon.in as well as PLAY e-store.