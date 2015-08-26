The high-tech cameras that make the movies you love

It may come as a surprise to enthusiasts of today's consumer-grade digital cameras that despite all the wonderful technological breakthroughs in recent years, the majority of today's movies are still shot on professional cameras most people haven't heard of.

While there's an ongoing debate over the merits of digital vs film when making a movie, taking a quick look through the cameras used to make the films that were nominated for Oscars this year, it's evident that digital is definitely more prolific these days, despite the fact that film is still very much in use.

But perhaps the thing that is most surprising to the everyday people who aren't part of Hollywood, is that the vast majority of the cameras used to make award winning films come from a single company, which doesn't really have much of a name in the consumer space.

Nine different cameras were used to make the movies nominated for Best Picture at the 2015 Academy Awards. Of those, six of them come from a company called ARRI.

So if you're thinking of making your own film to hopefully take home a Best Picture Oscar, investing in one of these cameras certainly won't hurt your chances.