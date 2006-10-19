New Exilim digital camera from Casio

The Exilim is available in 'Shimmering Silver', 'Blazing Red' and 'Midnight Blue'

Casio has added the 7.2-megapixel EX-S770 to its Exilim family of digital cameras.

Available in 'Shimmering Silver', 'Blazing Red' and 'Midnight Blue', the Exilim EX-S770 is a slimline camera with a 2.8-inch widescreen LCD, wide aspect movie capture (with instant playback on your screen or later on your widescreen TV), a data storage function for downloading converted documents to the camera and the ubiquitous anti-shake, along with 35 preset scene selections.

The EX-S770 is available in the coming weeks, price to be confirmed. Anna Lagerkvist