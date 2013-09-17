Fuji introduces the X-A1 and 50-230mm lens

Fuji's new X-A1 will be available in a range of funky colours

Fuji has announced the X-A1, the fourth model in its X range of interchangeable lens cameras. The latest model will join the line-up at the entry level, and features a 16.3 million pixel APS-C sensor, along with an EXR II processor.

First glance suggests there's very little difference between the X-A1 and the recently released X-M1, with the body shape, size and specification being very similar. However, there are two main differences.

Most notably, the X-A1 will feature a standard APS-C CMOS sensor, rather than Fuji's X-Trans CMOS that we've seen in the X-Pro 1, X-E1 and X-M1 previously, so it will be interesting to see the quality difference when we get samples.

Colours

The X-A1 also introduces colour options, breaking away from the usual silver or black body and grip combination, throwing a few vibrant colours such as blue and red into the mix.

Extending the present X mount lens line-up is the introduction of the XC50-230mm f/4.5-6.7 OIS (76-350mm equivalent). This follows a natural progression from the X-A1's 16-50mm kit lens.

The new camera also features a 3-inch 920,000 dot screen which is tillable to enable users to capture images from very high and low angles.

The Fuji X-A1 / XC16-50mm kit price will be £529.99/approx US$843/approx AU$904, with availability from October

The FUJINON XC50-230mm lens will be £429.99/approx US$683/approx AU$734, with availability from November 2013.