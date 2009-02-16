Samsung's new OmniaHD captures 720p video

Samsung's new OmniaHD, launching at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, is the first mobile phone to record video in crystal clear 720p high definition.

Specs include an 8 megapixel camera, a 3.7-inch AMOLED display, with the resolution of the panel to be confirmed shortly.

Samsung is also releasing three other new handsets at MWC in Barcelona this week, including the BeatDisc (the latest in the company's new Beat series), the BeatDJ and the Samsung S8300 Ultra Touch.

Samsung also showed off the S8300 Ultra Touch, although UK users will know this as the Tocco Ultra Edition, which we gave you a super-early hands on with earlier this month.

Beat series targets youngsters

The designs of Samsungs' BeatDJ (M7600) and BeatDISC (M6710) user interfaces were inspired by club DJ's turntables.

Both phones feature artist and song information retrieval, location-based services with support for 3D maps, and Facebook, MySpace, Flickr, and Picasa photo integration. Clearly, Sammy is targeting a younger demographic with these new Beat series handsets.

Stay tuned for more and more and yet more mobile goodness from our team on the ground in Barcelona as the week progresses.