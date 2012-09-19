Samsung producing first 2GB LPDDR3 RAM for next-gen mobile devices

Samsung is ushering in the next generation of mobile memory with the mass production of the first-ever 2GB LPDDR3 RAM.

The new mobile chips run at a total of 12.8 gigabytes per second and 1600 Mbps per pin. That translates to the 2GB LPDDR3 being approximately 50 percent faster than a single LPDDR2 chip.

Practically, this higher data transfer rate allows the chip to support high-resolution 3D graphics and full HD video playback on screens larger than the standard 4 inches. Tablets and extra large smartphones are what Samsung is going after here.

The 30nm class 2GB LPDDR3 RAM is the first such chip available in one space-saving package, according to Samsung, which held its Mobile Solution Forum in Taiwan today.

Samsung doubles its LPDDR2 RAM in 10 months

Besting Moore's law, Samsung took just 10 months to double the speed of the LPDDR2, which went into mass production in October 2011.

In that time, Samsung was able to put its LPDDR2 RAM into several devices including the Motorola Droid 4 and iPad 3. Although Apple hasn't officially confirmed the RAM specs for the iPhone 5, the forthcoming phone is also expected to use 1GB of LPDDR2.

Devices packing next-generation LPDDR3 chips are expected to hit the market in 2013.

"[Samsung is] helping to accelerate growth of the mobile memory market," said Samsung Executive VP of Memory Sales & Marketing Wanhoon Hong. "With this rapid introduction of 2GB LPDDR3, we are moving very assertively to expand our global leadership on the premium side of our extensive memory portfolio."

This dominance is no doubt aided by the fact that Apple relied on Samsung for manufacturing so many iOS device components, from RAM, to displays to CPU chips. Considering the stellar iPhone 5 sales, that "global leadership" isn't about to stop, even in the face of the Samsung vs. Apple lawsuit outcome.

Via Samsung