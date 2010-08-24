Samsung Galaxy Tab Android tablet officially announced

Samsung has finally officially announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab, the first seven inch Android-toting rival to the iPad.

A short teaser video has appeared on the dedicated Galaxy Tab website confirming the name of the new Android-powered tablet and revealing a few headline-grabbing features.

The video shows Swype text entry, applications galore and talks up HD video watching, e-book reading, augmented reality and video chatting.

High resolution

This means the screen is likely to be as high resolution as the iPad, if not sharper as Samsung attempts to create a decent tablet rival to Apple while still undercutting it on cost.

The seven inch screen size is also confirmed, as is the European launch date: 2 September at IFA 2010.

We're excited to see more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab - namely a UK release date, and more importantly, a UK price - but TechRadar will be there at ground zero in Berlin as we bring you one of the first hands on reviews of the new device.