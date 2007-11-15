E-Ten M800: 3.5G, VGA screen, full keyboard

E-Ten today launched the Glofiish M800 Pocket PC phone, which it says outplays all of its rivals in terms of sheer features and connectivity.

The E-Ten Glofiish M800 features HSDPA internet connectivity plus 802.11b/g Wi-Fi, so it quickly accesses your email and loads up web pages in no time. There's also Bluetooth, a slide-out Qwerty keyboard, built-in GPS and an FM radio.

Super screen

Based on Windows Mobile 6, the E-Ten Glofiish M800 handset offers push email and an extensive library of Pocket PC software. You'll be able to expand and customise your handset in whatever way you like, unlike locked devices such as the Apple iPhone for example.

But the real triumph of the E-Ten Glofiish M800 is the 2.8-inch TFT LCD 640 x 480 VGA screen, Simon Hwang, CEO of E-Ten, told Tech.co.uk.

"There are plenty of other handsets that offer the same 3.5G capabilities and sliding keyboard design as the Glofiish M800 but none of them feature a VGA screen, which has four times better resolution than the QVGA displays on other phones," Hwang said.

The E-Ten Glofiish M800 will go on sale in the first week of December, priced at £399.

More handsets

E-Ten also showed off the E-Ten Glofiish X800, launched back at CeBIT in spring. This handset offers 3.5G HSDPA connectivity for high-speed downloads, full Windows Mobile 6 functionality, built-in GPS and a high-resolution 2.8-inch VGA (640x480) display. It costs £369 and will also be available in the first week of December.

The new E-Ten Glofiish X600 was also demoed, a more affordable consumer model than the other two. The E-Ten Glofiish X600 runs on Windows Mobile 6, and features built-in GPS, GPRS and Wi-Fi connectivity. Measuring just 107 x 58 x 14.7mm and weighing 136 grams, it is E-Ten's smallest smartphone yet. The ultraslim handset will cost £309 when it goes on sale.