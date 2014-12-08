Motorola Moto G (2013) now receiving Lollipop update

Google's Android 5.0 Lollipop update is now well under way and if you own the first generation Moto G, then this week could be a good one for you - as well as new news for HTC One M8 and M7 owners (but probably not many of you).

According to a recent post on the XDA developer's forum, the update is already hitting 2013 Moto G models. Admittedly, the author of the post was based in India, but the handset model he was using was a Moto G XT1033 - one of the first versions of the device.

The user provided proof in the form of a screengrab that showed software version 220.21.16.en.03 of the Android firmware. There's no definite date for when the update will hit handsets in the UK and other climes, but it doesn't look like being too far away.

It also appears that HTC's Google Play editions of the HTC One M7 and HTC One M8 are also in line for the Lollipop treatment. A few sources are reporting the OTA updates are now available for the handsets and that the full M7 and M8 devices aren't far away.

With an imminent Lollipop update, the 4.5-inch Moto G remains one of the best budget smartphones on the market. The 8GB handset boasts 1GB of RAM, a 1,280 x 720 display and 5MP rear-facing camera all for £120 ($175).

Via: Phandroid