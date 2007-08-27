HTC TyTN II could replace your laptop

HTC has taken the wraps of its TyTN II Windows Mobile 6 powerhouse smartphone. Coming with a slide out Qwerty keyboard and novel tilt-to-view touchscreen display, the 3G and Wi-Fi equipped TyTN II is the most feature-rich Windows Mobile device yet released.
The HTC TyTN II is a 3G HSDPA mobile broadband-enabled, touchscreen smartphone using the Windows Mobile 6 Professional operating system. It has built in GPS receiver for satellite navigation, and comes with TomTom Navigator 6 Taster Edition software included. The TyTN II utilises a full Qwerty keyboard like its predecessor, but builds on this by using an adjustable tilt up display mechanism to make desktop typing easier.
As standard with HTC Windows Mobile devices, a full suite of Windows Mobile software is included onboard, including the latest versions of Word Mobile, Excel Mobile, PowerPoint Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile, Windows Live and Windows Media Player Mobile. Microsoft Direct Push email is also supported.
HTC is also launching its own fully hosted and managed secure push email service, HTCmail, that's based on Microsoft Hosted Exchange.
To enhance the user interface on the HTC TyTN II, HTC has added its own Live HTC Home interface, allowing quick and easy access to applications you most want to use on the TyTN II's homescreen.
Release details
Due for release in September, the HTC TyTN II will also be sold in network-branded versions by several European mobile operators including Orange, Vodafone, T-Mobile and Telefonica ( O2 in the UK). Prices are yet to be confirmed.
Other features include a 3-megapixel camera, video recording and video calling plus support for high-speed web browsing, downloading and streaming.
HTC TyTN II - key features
- Adjustable screen angle and slide-out QWERTY keyboard
- 2.8-inch 240*320 QVGA touchscreen
- Easy scrolling with touch scrolling or jog wheel
- 3G HSDPA (tri-band UMTS) & Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g
- Live HTC Home screen
- Windows Mobile 6 Professional operating system
- Direct Push Email support
- Windows Mobile 6 software suite
- Internal GPS antenna, TomTom Navigator 6 Taster Edition
- Business Card Scanner
- 3-megapixel autofocus camera
- Secondary front facing video call camera
- Bluetooth 2.0
- ROM 256MB and RAM 128MB
- MicroSD card slot
- Dimensions: 112(h) x 59 (W) x 19 (d) mm
- Weight: 190g
- Battery: 1,350 mAh rechargeable Li-polymer battery
- Standby time: Up to 350 hours for 3G; Up to 365 hours for GSM
- Talk time: Up to 264 minutes for 3G; up to 420 minutes for GSM; up to 120 minutes for video call