Miley Cyrus, rest assured: Apple's going to make its Emoji more ethnically diverse

More than a year after Miley Cyrus kicked off about the lack of ethnic diversity in Apple's emojis, MTV went to Cupertino and asked what it planned to do about

And whaddyaknow - it says it's actually working on it right now.

"There needs to be more diversity in the emoji character set, and we have been working closely with the Unicode Consotium in an effort to update the standard," said Katie Cotton, Apple's vice president of worldwide corporate communications

And yet there are three types of cable car. Three.

