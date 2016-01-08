iPhone 7 could have wireless Beats earbuds to back it

Apple may be developing its own premium Beats-branded wireless earbuds. Speculations of the premium audio accessory come as rumors of a headphone jack-free iPhone 7 are heating up.

These earbuds will use a completely wireless design, eschewing ports for charging, according to a report from 9to5Mac. Instead of plugging in a cable to recharge the battery, you can just drop the buds into a charging case to power back up.

Likely because of the Beats branding and premium design of the earbuds, the wireless earphone accessories will not be included with the iPhone 7. The earphones may also include active noise cancellation and a microphone to work with Siri.

Completely wireless

Apple's design will differ from Bluetooth earbuds on the market from LG, Samsung and Plantronics. Instead of a wire connecting the left and right earbuds, each earbud will come with separate batteries and wireless chips.

The twin-wireless design could have an impact on battery life, with 9to5Mac speculating the earbuds may only last less than four hours if they don't include a case.

Apple has been experimenting with its own battery accessories, and the company recently launched its iPhone 6S battery case. It's unclear if the charging case for these rumored wireless earbuds will come with an embedded battery for a quick charge on the go when you're away from a power outlet.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 7 is rumored to come with a single Lightning port. Apple is speculated to sacrifice the headphone jack in favor of a slimmer, waterproof design. Instead, wired headphones must connect using the Lightning connector, which could give Apple more control over the iPhone audio accessories market.