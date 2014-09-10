iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Apple and Samsung do battle again

Welcome to the battle of the big screens

The iPhone reinvented the smartphone, but rivals soon caught up. Where the original iPhone was miles ahead of its rivals, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are launching in a very different market, one full of superbly capable rivals such as the Galaxy S5, the LG G3, the Sony Xperia Z3 and the HTC One M8.

One phone can't beat them all though, can it?

Let's find out how the iPhone 6 compares with the current King of Android, Samsung's Galaxy S5.

iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Design

The iPhone 6 benefits from the usual Apple engineering to deliver something that feels worth dropping more than $600/£500/AU$800 on.

Its rounded edges are reminiscent of the original iPhone 3GS, but the super slim body and larger screen are something new to Apple.

The Galaxy S5's design doesn't quite nail the premium feel

Samsung's design isn't bad, but it doesn't quite nail the premium feel that Apple excels at, not least because of its plastic chassis. Samsung isn't just behind Apple here: Android rivals such as Sony and HTC do a better job too.

Apple isn't in the lead with everything, however. It's moving into the phablet market, which Samsung created, and its belated embrace of NFC comes long after it became part of even the humblest Android handset.

iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Screen

The Galaxy S5's screen is amazing, managing to be both brighter and darker than rivals when required and delivering vivid, punchy colour.

It's a 5.1-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Super AMOLED delivering 432ppi, and unlike earlier versions you can tweak it to get exactly the display settings you want. It's also protected by Gorilla Glass, making it a little more durable.

The iPhone 6 comes with a 4.7-inch screen, almost directly in the middle of its smartphone siblings the 5S and the 6 Plus.

The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 1,334 x 720 (326ppi). There's no sign of the rumoured sapphire crystal glass; Apple says its screen is "ion hardened" and delivers better colours and deeper blacks than before.

iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Camera

Samsung's main camera is a 16MP f/2.2 ISOCELL sensor with Phase Defect autofocus and selective defocus, also known as background de-focus.

The latter aims to produce SLR-style images with soft backgrounds. However, using selective focus is a pain and can be slow - but autofocus works well and the image sensor produces good images.

The camera in the iPhone 5S was widely praised for its speed and image quality, and the iPhone 6 sticks with the 8MP resolution.

The aperture is a low light-friendly f/2.2 and the software includes dramatically improved image processing. There's optical stabilisation too courtesy of EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation).

The iPhone 6 has a new iSight camera

iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Battery

The Galaxy S5 has a huge 2800mAh battery, which is nearly double that of an iPhone 5S. Apple has boosted battery capacity of the iPhone 6, with a 1810mAh power pack.

You should take manufacturer's battery claims with a pinch of salt, but Apple reckons the iPhone 6 gets 24 hours talk power or 16 days (384 hours) of standby.

Apple's iOS is very power efficient, but the battery size is still significantly smaller than the S5. However, we won't know exactly how well it performs until we can put it through out 90-minute video battery test.