Huawei just launched the insanely big P8 Max smartphone

Hot on the heels of the P8, the larger than life Huawei P8 Max has launched alongside the firm's latest flagship phone, and trust us when we say it's just a little bit crazy.

The P8 Max packs a staggering 6.8-inch full HD display - it's basically a 7-inch tablet - but Huawei maintains this is very much a smartphone and claims it's still pocketable. Hmm.

A benefit of the huge size is the fact Huawei has been able to stick in a huge 4360mAh battery inside the slender, 6.8mm thick aluminium body which will apparently last you 2.23 days of normal use on a single charge. Power users also benefit with a claimed 1.4 days of use from just one charge.

Go big and stay home

There's no getting away from that mammoth screen though, and it's no wonder Huawei suggested the TalkBand B2 may be a good device to get with the P8 Max so you don't have to hold it up to your face to take a call.

You also get an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and Android Lollipop coated in Huawei's Emotion UI.

The Huawei P8 Max will be available in 32GB and 64GB variants priced at €549 (around £395, $585, AU$755) and €649 (around £465, $695, AU$890) respectively - and Huawei has confirmed it will be coming to the UK along with over 100 other countries around the world.